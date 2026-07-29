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Tornado emergency

Goal$2,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byMark Watson

Fundraiser funds will be received by Mark Watson

Tornado emergency

Hello ,

I am reaching out to others for help..

Because I recently came out to Brookhaven Mississippi to help my step dad who has stage 4 cancer and I am here to take care of him, take him to Doctors appointments and see to his Comfort..

That was 4 months ago..

He has begun to show signs of remission.

His cancer markers were at over 4,000

When he started his treatments and his tumors have shrank to half the size they were..

I expect him to have a full recovery by July.

Recently we had a EF3 tornado hit Brookhaven and I am from California so this scared the daylights out of me.

I have never been in a Tornado., I was lucky both my truck and Trailer survived the impact and after some serious thought have decided to try to move back to California...I am on social security disability and don't have the ability to generate a whole lot of resources to make the trip there..So I hope some people will possibly help me..I have a thousand dollars saved and I am hoping to drive back to California..Although I don't know exactly how much it will cost in gas..

I know when I drove out here in my Truck last year it was about $2,000 in gas..

I think my estimation with my trailer might be close enough to get me back home Ventura California..

Please help if you can..

When I moved here, I asked my step dad if tornados were common out here in Brookhaven and he said No..

I feel blessed by God that we survived, but also scared to death to stay here..

I hate to ask for help, but feel like I have no other options..

Thank you for your generosity in advance..

And God bless you cheerful givers..

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