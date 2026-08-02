Tornado Damage Recovery

Three weeks ago, a tornado hit our home. A tree came down on the house, tearing up our deck, breaking the windows in the back door, and ripping the electric box off the wall. Our gutters were torn up too. We were without electricity for over two weeks, which ruined all of our groceries. We're very blessed that the tree didn't land just one more foot over, it would have crushed that side of the house.





We're raising money to cover the cost of tree removal and repairs to our home. Your support would mean so much to us as we work to rebuild.