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Tooth Fight! Support My Battle with Autoimmune Disease

Goal$25,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byAnna Bailey

Tooth Fight! Support My Battle with Autoimmune Disease

Six months ago, a life-altering diagnosis changed everything—a shock that jolted me awake to new realities and challenges I never anticipated facing. It all started with an autoimmune disease that has taken its toll on various parts of my body, leaving me in the midst of a health battle while adjusting to this unexpected journey.

One of the most painful aspects of this condition is how it's affected my dental health. My teeth have been severely impacted by the autoimmune response; I've lost most of my molars and now face issues with my front teeth—nerves exposed, pain constant. It’s hard to focus on anything else when you can barely eat or smile without feeling discomfort!

The struggle isn't just physical but emotional too. The thought of smiling in photos, speaking up in meetings at work, even sharing a meal with friends fills me with dread because I am so self-conscious about my teeth. This disease has taken more than just bits from my mouth; it’s robbed me of confidence and joy in simple daily activities that many take for granted.

That's why I started this crowdfunding campaign—to help offset the costs of urgent dental treatment not covered by insurance, which is a game-changer when you're on a tight budget battling chronic illness. The goal? To raise $25,000 to restore my smile and ease these burdens on me both physically and emotionally.

I’m sharing this story because I believe in the power of connection—in community, empathy, and support. Each one of us has faced challenges that might not be visible but are just as real. This is about more than fixing a few teeth; it's about reclaiming my life from disease and regaining control over parts of myself that have felt out of reach for too long now.

Your support can make all the difference in this fight against autoimmune diseases, kidney issues, and dental decay. With your help, I can replace missing molars and fix my front teeth, making meals enjoyable again instead of nightmares. And perhaps most importantly, I want to regain some dignity by smiling confidently—it’s something so simple yet so significant when you've lost faith in your own appearance because of illness.

Let’s bring back smiles together! Whether it’s $5 or more from many of us chipping in, every dollar helps get me closer to my goal and turns a moment of despair into one filled with hope. I can’t do this alone—I need you by my side on this journey towards better health not just for myself but also for the people who believe that kindness always wins over adversity.

Together, let's make it possible for someone facing seemingly insurmountable odds to feel seen and supported rather than forgotten or overlooked in their time of struggle. Because when we stand together, we can face anything—even a disease that tries to rob us of our smiles! 🦷😊💪

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