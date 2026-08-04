Tools to Expand Humanitarian Aid & Ministry





Hello, my name is Yan Rosell, founder of HopeBridge Foundation – Bridge of Hope.





HopeBridge exists to connect the generosity of believers and supporters with churches serving vulnerable families in and other underserved communities.





Through local churches, we help provide food, encouragement, and the message of Christ to children, elderly people, and families facing difficult circumstances. By God's grace, several aid projects have already been completed, and more churches continue to request support.





Until now, most of this work has been coordinated using my personal phone and an aging laptop. I am grateful for these tools, but as the ministry continues to grow, they are no longer sufficient for the increasing demands of communication, documentation, and organization.





From my home office, I communicate with pastors, coordinate aid projects, prepare reports, respond to donors, maintain records, and document every assistance effort. With limited equipment, these tasks take much longer and reduce our ability to reach more people.





This campaign will help us obtain essential ministry tools:





- A reliable computer

- A monitor

- A multifunction printer





Estimated Budget:





Computer: $539.99 Monitor: $139.99 Brother Multifunction Printer: $379.49





Estimated taxes and setup costs: approximately $74





Total Estimated Need: $1,133





To account for taxes, processing fees, and necessary accessories, our fundraising goal has been set at $1,200.





These are not personal luxuries. They are ministry tools that will help us:





Document every aid project with transparency and accountability





Communicate more effectively with pastors, churches, and supporters





Prepare reports, testimonies, and ministry updates





Write and print letters to churches, ministries, and charitable organizations





Develop partnerships that can expand humanitarian and spiritual assistance





Reach more vulnerable families with practical help and the hope found in Christ





These tools will also allow us to prepare professional correspondence, reports, and partnership materials for churches and organizations that may wish to join us in serving communities in need.





Every contribution helps strengthen the bridge between those who want to help and those who are praying for hope.





If you are unable to give financially, we would be grateful for your prayers and for sharing this campaign with others.





Thank you for being part of this mission and for helping us build a bridge of hope for those who need it most.





Yan Rosell

Founder, HopeBridge Foundation /

Puente de Esperanza