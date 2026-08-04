Tools and Transport for Safe Electrical Work

My name is Godfrey Chimwene, and I'm a young electrician in Handeni District, Tanga Region, Tanzania.





I grew up fixing things with my bare hands because we couldn't afford proper tools. Today I have the skills, but without equipment, I can't feed my family or serve my community the way I dream to.





My goal is simple: to provide safe, reliable, and professional electrical services for homes, schools, and small businesses in my area.





But right now I am stuck. I have passion but no tools. I have customers but no motorcycle to reach them. At night when there's an emergency, I have to say "I can't come." When a job needs a drill or safety gear, I have to say "I don't have it."





This fundraiser will help me buy the essential tools and equipment I need to do my work safely and professionally, and a motorcycle so I can reach the people who need me.





Your support would mean I can answer the call when someone needs help. It means I can serve my community and provide for my family. Thank you for standing with me.