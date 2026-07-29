Help Me Start My New Journey: Tools for a New

Beginning

Hi everyone,

I’m reaching out today because I am standing on the edge of a massive, life-changing

opportunity, and I need a little help crossing the finish line.

Recently, I was released from incarceration. Coming home comes with a lot of challenges, but

my main focus has been building a real, honest, and stable future. Against the odds, I just

landed a job at Greens Equipment. This isn't just a paycheck to me—it is the foundation for the

rest of my life.

However, to actually start working, I am required to provide my own set of professional

tools. Right now, providing those tools is the only thing standing between me and my first day

on the job.

Overcoming the Odds

Beating the odds is something I’ve had to do my whole life. I grew up in severe poverty, where

every day was a lesson in survival and resources were always scarce. Navigating that

environment wasn't easy, and later in life, I made mistakes that led to my incarceration.

But my past does not define my future. The struggles I’ve been through—from childhood

poverty to rebuilding my life from scratch after release—have taught me resilience, hard work,

and the true value of an opportunity. I’ve paid my debt, done the internal work, and now I am

completely focused on the grind ahead.

Why I Need Your Help

Starting over from nothing means I simply don't have the capital to buy a full set of

professional-grade tools upfront. To hit the ground running at Greens Equipment, I need to

secure:

● [Insert specific tools needed, e.g., A professional socket set and wrenches]

● [Insert specific tools needed, e.g., Impact driver and drills]

● A durable tool box/bag to transport them to the shop.

Every single dollar raised will go directly toward purchasing these tools so I can show up on day

one ready to work, learn, and prove what I'm capable of.

If you are able to donate, no amount is too small, and it means more to me than words can

express. If you can’t donate, simply sharing this link with your network would be a massive help.

Thank you for believing in second chances and for helping me build a toolset for a better life.