Tool Rental Closing (Losing Job)

My name is Chris. I have worked at the local tool rental for the last 9yrs. I have give everything I had to this place and now the owners are closing down on August 5th at close of business day. I have tried everything in my power to convince them to remain open but they remain steadfast in closing. I have threw every scenario I could at them to prolong the closing to no avail. There is another employee that will be affected and would like to help him as well during this transition of finding another job. He has applications in but nothing is looking promising as he is 62yrs old. Funds would be used to maintain bills ect until employed at a new job. If you can’t donate, please pray they would change their minds, or if you know of any potential business investors that might be interested please contact me. I’m willing to give anything a shot at this point. I’ve dedicated so much time here that’s it’s driving me crazy thinking that the 5th is the last day.