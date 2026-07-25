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Too Kute to Sleep In

Goal$500 USD

Fundraiser created byKathleen Gamble

Fundraiser funds will be received by Too Kute to Sleep In

Too Kute to Sleep In

I sew children's clothes which are then freely given to young girls who grow up in indigent or economically disadvantaged conditions. I do this primarily through my 501c3s called Too Kute to Sleep In. I also donate handmade clothes to fifty + other organizations as I am able.  My clothes are primarily meant for girls aged 18 months to 4 years.

Your support enables me to acquire the materials needed to lovingly craft these garments which go to children in need. I started this Fundraiser because I have the ability to produce more and help more children, but decent materials do cost money. Every dollar donated through Too Kute is used to purchase the fabric, elastic, basting tape, zippers, and ancillary sewing supplies needed to show these girls someone cares about them. Although GoFundMe did not recognize it, my Employer Identification Number (EIN) is 82-1782703. Unfortunately, the Health Information Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) prohibits me from publishing photographs of the children who receive this support without written permission from the parents, but I will post any images I'm allowed to publish on my Facebook page. I always post pictures of my completed projects as I finish them.

I have been dedicating my time to this cause since April 2016, but my story goes back to my childhood. I was inspired to sew by my grandparents and a good friend who lived near me, but I never thought I had the intelligence to learn how. This was because, at the age of five, I was misdiagnosed as being "severely dyslexic and border-line retarded." That proclamation by a doctor hung over my life like a cloud for 32 years, but because of God's grace and the encouragement of others, I eventually earned my Bachelor's degree in Religion from McMurry University and decided it was time to pursue my passion to help others. Now, I produce 10-12 garments per month for young girls in need! I respectfully ask for your help to continue reaching these girls in need. Thank you, and may God Bless You!

Matthew 25:40. "And the King shall answer and say unto them, Verily I say unto you, Inasmuch as ye have done it unto the least of these my brethren, ye have done it unto Me."

Lately, several people have asked me, "Why do you call yourself Too Kute To Sleep In?" Or, "Where did you get that name?" I suppose it does require some explaining! Indulge me a moment...

Of the many things which inspired me to learn to sew, one of the most important was my grandmother. She once made an adorable little yellow dress for me to wear as a toddler, and even today I have that dress preserved and mounted on my wall. Well, some years ago a relative of mine was collecting old family memorabilia and they came across an audio recording of Christmas 1969. In it, my grandmother can be heard giving one of my cousins a present. That present was an outfit she had made by hand, and the child's mother (my aunt by marriage) asked if the gift would be appropriate for my cousin to wear while napping. My grandmother replied, "No! It's too cute to sleep in."

Almost 50 years later, when listening to that recording, I knew I wanted it to be the name of my new venture. I replaced the "C" in "cute" with a "K" (for "Kathleen"), and that's my story!

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