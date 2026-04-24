Took temporary custody of four kids

My wife's sister all of a sudden went paralyzed about a year ago her name is Jenny she had six kids with her spouse of 20 years he dumped her in a facility and ran off and married and had a baby with another woman he was abusing and neglecting the children so we had to take in three of their kids and one of their oldest kids a 2-year-old girl we're doing the best we can any type of help would be a blessing thank you