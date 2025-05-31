Help Tony Recover and Rebuild After Stroke

Hi, I’m Tony. On May 20, 2025, I suffered a significant stroke that has left me unable to walk independently and with limited use of my left hand, an especially devastating blow because my career of 17 years has depended on my ability to type, which ability I've lost from the stroke. I’ve spent that time working in medical transcription, a field I mastered in spite of being blind. It's quite humbling to go from a typing speed of 120-150 words per minute to now having to rely on someone else to type this for me.

I was born visually impaired and have been legally blind my entire life, but that never stopped me from building a strong, honest career, serving others with skill and speed. Now, that career is on hold, maybe for many months, possibly a year or longer, while I focus on recovery.

At the moment, medical bills are piling up, therapy costs loom ahead, and daily living expenses are becoming insurmountable. My wife and I have no savings to fall back on. She’s doing everything she can to care for me, which includes assisting with my ostomy, (I had my entire colon removed in 2018 due Crohn's disease) and helping me navigate this new disability in addition to my blindness.

In a few days, I will be leaving the rehabilitation hospital, and I will need the constant care of my wife. We’re doing what we can, but we’re up against more than we can handle alone. The present and future are very terrifying for us and it's a real challenge trying to focus on recovery when we are slipping into financial disaster.

If you’re able to help, you’re not just easing a financial burden, but more importantly, an emotional strain that threatens to overwhelm us and overshadow my ability to focus on recovery and getting back to work, if the Lord so wills.

If you know me from online or from real life, you are probably aware that I don’t ask for help lightly, but this is one of those times I can’t go it alone.

We’d be humbly blessed and incredibly grateful for your donation, and if you can’t give, just sharing this with others would mean the world.

Thank you in advance for any support you can provide; for sharing the campaign, if you're willing, and for any prayers for me and my wife. We thank the Lord for all of those who in any way are willing and able to ease the burden of this life altering challenge in our lives.