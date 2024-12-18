Support Tony Niehausen and his family

A local young veteran and his family are experiencing the worst as we head into the holiday season, and they need your help. Tony, a dedicated husband and father of 2 beautiful little girls has received the news that his cancer (that we thought was beaten) has now spread.

Just 5 days before his 41st birthday in July, Tony received the news that he had stomach cancer. This came as a total shock to everyone around him, as he always put health and nutrition as a top priority. His wife found promising treatment for his cancer and within just 6 weeks of this aggressive treatment, Tony went from not being able to eat/drink, multiple ER visits, losing over 60 lbs, needing fentanyl patches and a feeding tube, to zero medications, eating regular meals 3x/day with energy to walk miles each day. He gained weight and was feeling great. Cancer marker tests showed he was back within normal range, scans showed all clear.



Within 2 months or so his stomach began hurting again, and his markers began to rise. Scans still showed all clear so we continued to believe it was something else—inflammation, etc. On Monday 12/16 he received the news they’d found suspicious masses within his abdominal cavity. The scariest trial of their lives was back, and spreading.

Tony is the sole provider for his family; his wife Lauren homeschools their daughters, aged 7 and 4. They will be heading back for treatment and hoping and praying for a miracle. But unfortunately, insurance does not cover his treatment and it’s incredibly expensive.

Please, any amount you are able to give will be so greatly appreciated. These girls NEED their daddy.

Please share this campaign—the more people we reach, the better our possible outcome.

To give directly, Lauren’s Venmo is @Lauren-Niehausen



