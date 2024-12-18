Campaign Image

Support Tony Niehausen and his family

Campaign created by Shannon Wieloch

Campaign funds will be received by Lauren Niehausen

Support Tony Niehausen and his family

A local young veteran and his family are experiencing the worst as we head into the holiday season, and they need your help. Tony, a dedicated husband and father of 2 beautiful little girls has received the news that his cancer (that we thought was beaten) has now spread.

Just 5 days before his 41st birthday in July, Tony received the news that he had stomach cancer. This came as a total shock to everyone around him, as he always put health and nutrition as a top priority. His wife found promising treatment for his cancer and within just 6 weeks of this aggressive treatment, Tony went from not being able to eat/drink, multiple ER visits, losing over 60 lbs, needing fentanyl patches and a feeding tube, to zero medications, eating regular meals 3x/day with energy to walk miles each day. He gained weight and was feeling great. Cancer marker tests showed he was back within normal range, scans showed all clear.

Within 2 months or so his stomach began hurting again, and his markers began to rise. Scans still showed all clear so we continued to believe it was something else—inflammation, etc. On Monday 12/16 he received the news they’d found suspicious masses within his abdominal cavity. The scariest trial of their lives was back, and spreading.

Tony is the sole provider for his family; his wife Lauren homeschools their daughters, aged 7 and 4. They will be heading back for treatment and hoping and praying for a miracle. But unfortunately, insurance does not cover his treatment and it’s incredibly expensive. 

Please, any amount you are able to give will be so greatly appreciated. These girls NEED their daddy.

Please share this campaign—the more people we reach, the better our possible outcome.

To give directly, Lauren’s Venmo is @Lauren-Niehausen


Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 230.00 USD
8 hours ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
5 days ago

Jodi Meyer
$ 200.00 USD
6 days ago

Julie Proctor
$ 100.00 USD
6 days ago

Godspeed

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
7 days ago

May God bless you with good health very soon! Keep the faith.

Kaczmarek Family
$ 100.00 USD
7 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
7 days ago

Jason Meyer
$ 100.00 USD
7 days ago

Praying for your healing. I hope blessings find you and your family soon. You got this! Stay strong

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
7 days ago

Marc
$ 100.00 USD
7 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
7 days ago

Mundt Family
$ 100.00 USD
7 days ago

Stephen Rose
$ 100.00 USD
7 days ago

Hoff Family
$ 100.00 USD
7 days ago

Continued prayers from our family.

Garceau Family
$ 100.00 USD
7 days ago

Dave Hensel
$ 100.00 USD
7 days ago

Tony and Lauren, Your strength and courage are admirable. We'll pray for you to continue on and recover.

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
7 days ago

Kim
$ 100.00 USD
10 days ago

Our family is praying for total and complete healing ❤️‍🩹 and restoration for Tony and praying for strength and peace that surpasses all understanding! God’s got this.

Lindsay Schoettlin
$ 250.00 USD
10 days ago

Lindsey Schwarz
$ 25.00 USD
10 days ago

Sending so many prayers, much love, and strength to you and your family.

