TONYA NEEDS OUR HELP

Many of you know that Tonya has been battling cancer and related health problems since 2015. She has been unable to work and has yet to be approved for disability. As of late, Tonya had a bilateral ureter blockage resulting in kidney failure. She has had several procedures since, but still has an ongoing issue with kidney stones. Past chemotherapy treatments resulted in shrunken ureters making it almost impossible for the stones to pass. Every four weeks, Tonya has to have a kidney ultrasound. She is also in need of a CAT scan and MRI.





As if this is not enough to be dealing with, Tonya now has severe cataracts due to the radiation she endured in 2021 when stage four lymphoma was discovered in her eyes. She is essentially unable to see at this point. Unfortunately, as of now, her insurance company is denying coverage of the cataract surgery.





While Tonya has private health insurance, her premiums are $1500 a month with a $7,000 deductible. Even if the insurance approves the cataract surgery, her out-of-pocket with be $10,000.





Tonya did NOT ask me to start this fundraiser, and I practically had to twist her arm to allow me to do so.

I hope that you will make a donation of any size to assist her with her current and ongoing expenses; in reality she needs considerably more than $10,000.





Tonya is a blessing to all who know and love her. She has impacted many lives for good. Let's pull together and do the same for her.



