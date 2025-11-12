Toni is a vibrant incredible 41 year old mother of three~ she has been on a cancer journey for over three years. She has fought this battle with courage, strength and a sheer will that is inspiring to all of us daily. She never complains, never has a poor me attitude. Warrior is the only way to describe her. We are running out of options with traditional treatments and feel it’s time to look into alternative treatments that insurance providers do not cover. As a family we have willingly exhausted all financial avenues we had. She deserves every fighting chance to have a normal healthy life. Her husband and children deserve time with her without the constant worry. She is doing the hard part~she deserves a life as vibrant and beautiful as she is. We just need some help with making sure we can get her where she needs to be. Thank you in advance for being part of Toni’s Treatment Travels.