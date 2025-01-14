Supporting Toni's Family

Goal:
USD $10,000
Raised:
USD $1,126
Campaign funds will be received by Clifford Craft
Toni brought light, kindness and healing to all who knew her, leaving an indelible mark on the lives she touched.
We are raising funds to help the family pay for medical and funeral expenses. She was always there to support all of us, lets be there for her.
Toni was a healer, a Reiki Master and teacher, the owner of Reiki Rocks, and a dedicated Oakwood Cemetery Board Trustee. Before becoming a Board Trustee, she was a past president of the Friends of Oakwood Cemetery who raised donations for the cemetery. Through her work at Reiki Rocks, she not only shared her knowledge of reiki but also created a welcoming space for like-minded individuals to connect and form lasting friendships. Her passion for crystals and reiki extended to both people and animals, reflecting her boundless generosity and belief that "a candle loses nothing by lighting another candle.
Toni loved spending time with family and friends, exploring the beach, and sharing the rich history of Oakwood Cemetery. Her warmth and enthusiasm for life were evident in every interaction, whether she was helping someone find the perfect crystal or simply sharing a moment of joy. Toni loved animals, with a special fondness for cats and horses. She had a great love of the ocean and was an avid reader.
Her light will shine on through all of us. Thank you for donating.
Toni Tone Tony!!! Will always love you, beautiful lady!
God Speed Beautiful woman.
Thank you for spreading your love and light, for teaching me to be the best Reiki Master I can be. I will forever be grateful. Love you...
I meet Toni about 16 years ago . I went to her for Reiki since she had a place off Wolf Road in Colonie, till now at Reiki Rocks Toni was a beautiful soul, a very compassionate person. She helped me through difficult times, and was always happy and thoughtful. I will miss you Toni . Rest In Peace with The Angels. Joan
I miss her so … my Reiki teacher, crystal expert and most importantly, my friend. Enjoy your journey, Toni
Toni-Wishing you a good journey.
So, so sorry. Toni and her shop were a comfort. Such a kind, uplifting presence in her. She will truly be missed. Rest in peace with the angels.
Thank you for shining your light on us.
Thank you for your kindness Toni. Fly high with the Angels.🙏❤️
Toni was always generous to me, allowing me to use her shop for classes and portraits at a very modest fee and introducing me to so many people who became clients. She was the model of living spiritually, always ready to help others and to share what she had to share in meaningful ways.
Like for so many, Toni was my reiki teacher and friend. She was always there with a hug when I needed it and would always listen to my crazy stories. She was a light in some pretty dark days for me, I’m not even sure she really knew the impact she had. She is so very missed and I’m so grateful to her for so many reason. My heart goes out to Cliff and the whole family.
My sincere condolences.
January 14th, 2025
We held Toni's Memorial Celebration Saturday, Jan. 11th 2025. It was exactly what she wanted. A standing room only assemblage of family & a large number of friends shared tears, laughter, prayers & warm fellowship that only Toni could manifest. We are indescribably grateful to all those who were able to attend. Tributes to Tony were incredible. We are grateful to all who shared their stories about how their lives were touched by her. We're sure Toni was pleased.
Her campaign is very young and already many have donated. We are soooo grateful. We're about 10% to our goal. Thanks to everyone and God bless.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.