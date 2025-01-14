Supporting Toni's Family

Toni brought light, kindness and healing to all who knew her, leaving an indelible mark on the lives she touched.

We are raising funds to help the family pay for medical and funeral expenses. She was always there to support all of us, lets be there for her.

Toni was a healer, a Reiki Master and teacher, the owner of Reiki Rocks, and a dedicated Oakwood Cemetery Board Trustee. Before becoming a Board Trustee, she was a past president of the Friends of Oakwood Cemetery who raised donations for the cemetery. Through her work at Reiki Rocks, she not only shared her knowledge of reiki but also created a welcoming space for like-minded individuals to connect and form lasting friendships. Her passion for crystals and reiki extended to both people and animals, reflecting her boundless generosity and belief that "a candle loses nothing by lighting another candle.

Toni loved spending time with family and friends, exploring the beach, and sharing the rich history of Oakwood Cemetery. Her warmth and enthusiasm for life were evident in every interaction, whether she was helping someone find the perfect crystal or simply sharing a moment of joy. Toni loved animals, with a special fondness for cats and horses. She had a great love of the ocean and was an avid reader.

Her light will shine on through all of us. Thank you for donating.