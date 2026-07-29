Support Tom's Medical Care

Our dear friend Tom was recently diagnosed with a degenerative neurological disorder — a progressive condition that affects mobility, speech, and daily life. Despite everything, he continues to show incredible strength and courage.





To assist with increasing costs of medical care, we are asking for your help.

Your donation will go directly toward:

• Essential home care and caregiving support

• Adaptive equipment and mobility aids

• Transportation to medical appointments

• Home modifications for safety and accessibility

• Any additional needs that arise as the condition progresses





Any donation, big or small, makes a meaningful difference. If you’re unable to give, please consider sharing this campaign.

Thank you for your kindness and support during this difficult time. Lisa, Andrew, Caroline, Brittany, and Ethan