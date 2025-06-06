A Fathers Final Wish Help My Family Survive

💔 Help Tom Willingham and Family in Their Time of Greatest Need 💔



My name is Douglas (Tom) Willingham. Friends call me Tom, I’m a husband, a father to 17-year-old twins, and a man facing the most difficult chapter of his life — and death — with faith, honesty, and love.



I’ve been fighting stage IV colon cancer, which has now metastasized to my liver. On May 19, 2025, I received devastating news: the tumors have grown over 150%, and the immunotherapy treatments have failed. The cancer is progressing quickly. Without a miracle, this is an end-of-life diagnosis.



🙏 Why I'm Asking for Help



I’m coming to you now, humbly, because time is short — and the reality we face is overwhelming. Between mounting medical bills, funeral and burial costs, and basic living expenses, my family is on the brink of losing everything.



We are almost out of money. Our rent and utilities are due, and we are rapidly approaching homelessness.



It’s hard to admit, but I cannot do this alone. We need help.



🏡 About My Family



I live in South Florida with my wife and our teenage twins — a boy and a girl. My wife and I were blessed to become parents at 48 through in-vitro, after a long and hopeful journey. We've raised our kids in this home since 2013 after losing our house to the 2008 crash and insurance fraud. Now, soaring rents and inflation have pushed us to the edge.



Our children have grown up here. They’ve gone to school here. This is the only home they’ve ever known.



📖 My Story



I’ve battled this cancer for nearly two years, with countless setbacks: a colon resection, emergency surgery due to sepsis, a medically induced coma, a year of wound care for stage IV bed sores, months of physical rehab, and most recently, failed immune therapy. The emotional and financial toll has been enormous.



Yet even in this suffering, my faith remains strong. I believe in God’s grace and provision. I believe in the kindness of strangers, friends, and fellow believers. I believe help will come.



📣 Please Consider:



Donating whatever you can — every gift, large or small, makes a real difference.



Sharing this campaign with your community, church, or social network.



Praying for strength, peace, and provision for my family as we walk this path.



Your support will go directly toward:



Keeping a roof over our heads



Covering urgent medical and utility bills



Funeral and burial preparation



Giving my family time to grieve without losing everything



✝️ A Final Word



I don’t know how much time I have left. But I do know that God is still good, and this life — even in its pain — is worth every second I get to spend with my family.



If you’ve made it this far, thank you for listening to my heart.



Please help us if you can. Please share if you can’t.



From the bottom of our hearts —

Tom, my wife, and our twins

📍 South Florida