Homeless but Unwavering - Support Our Jan 6 Hero

🌟💔 I was absolutely stunned when I received a text from Tommy Tatum, and it hit me hard—this wasn't just another random "I'm homeless" story; it was the reality for someone who should be very close to all of our hearts. He had been on the front lines of reporting since that tragic day on January 6th when Roseanne Boyland died right in front of him, yet now he faced homelessness because of his relentless pursuit since January 2021 to uncover the truth behind January 6th.

🏠 Imagine waking up one morning and finding yourself with nothing but your phone in hand, unable to afford a place to call home while you're hours away from the nation’s capital where so much history unfolds daily. That was Tommy's reality. He lived on borrowed time, his life intertwined with every detail of what happened that day—a true warrior for justice who has recently found himself without shelter because he refused to turn a blind eye to injustice.

🇺🇸 This isn’t just about one person; it’s about the principle we hold dear as Americans—the right to speak truth in the face of adversity, even when doing so might cost you everything. Tommy embodies that spirit like no other. His God-centered dedication is a beacon for those who believe in freedom and justice, fighting despite personal loss and upheaval because he knows what's at stake: the survival of our Republic itself.

🤝 This isn’t just about helping one person; it’s about supporting someone with immense potential to continue his vital work uncovering the truth of January 6th, especially as a key witness who can help the newly impaneled January 6th committee. He deserves a chance to rise above this challenging period and get back to fighting for justice—for all of us. Every donation, no matter how small, is an investment in preserving our nation's history and integrity.

I am reaching out because I believe we can make a difference together! Tommy has always been there when the country needed answers; now it’s time for us to be there for him during his darkest hour. Your support could help restore stability, allowing him to focus on what he does best: reporting truth to power and standing up against injustice wherever it occurs.

💌 Let's stand with Tommy Tatum—a true patriot who has fought tirelessly in pursuit of justice but now needs our collective kindness so that he can continue his fight for the truth from a place of safety and stability. Every dollar counts, every act of generosity makes an impact. Please consider giving whatever you can today to help this fellow American Patriot regain his footing.

Thank you for your compassion, your support—and most importantly—for being part of something bigger than ourselves. 🇺🇸❤️ #StandWithTommyTatum

One more important note: Deb Santilli & I have already made a $300 contribution to Tommy to go towards his travel expenses. Although Deb and I cannot afford to spend $300 unplanned, we cannot afford NOT to help Tommy get back on his feet. He is an important voice in January 6th truth, and it's imperative we keep him focused on his work. Please consider any amount --- if all of us contribute, it will give Tommy the boost he needs right now.

Deb and I have set this account up for Tommy Tatum to receive 100% of the funds, and we will pay any transaction charges. The funds will be given to Tommy so that he can pay basic travel, living and incidentals that may come up as he settles in Montana. We will distribute the funds to Tommy via ACH to his bank account or PayPal (if it is convenient and still active for him). *** The beneficiary’s name is Tommy Tatum, and he is a contributor to our news media outlet, and has been for several years -- since January 2021!