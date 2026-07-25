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Tommy needs your help🙏

Goal$600 USD
Raised$650 USD

Fundraiser created byANNA NALEPKA

Fundraiser funds will be received by ANNA NALEPKA

Tommy needs your help🙏

My son Tommy is one of the most charismatic, funny, loving people you will ever meet. He is a huge teddy bear with an even bigger heart. He will talk your ear off and tell you everything that is going on in his life . Except this …

he is going through a really rough time right now.. As some of you may know he is not working due to having been injured on his job of nine years. He is in a lot of back pain and in physical therapy because of negligent management at his job.. on top of that he just found out his ESA animal ( Rudi) a cat that’s been with him. Most of his life has stage four kidney failure and has only hours to live. He just came from the vets office today where he had to pay almost $400 for tests and now has the heart wrenching task of putting his beloved cat down, which is going to cost more money. On top of all that , in three days will be the 10th anniversary of losing his only sister., my daughter, to stage four breast cancer. All of this is hitting him at once and he had just started therapy to deal with everything that has happened in the last few years..

He is a very strong young man, but even strong people need help sometimes.

Please, if you are able to , please consider donating something towards his bills. It doesn’t matter if it’s $5.$10 or $100.. every little bit will go straight to this unexpected bill that has come up at a very vulnerable time in his life.

Tommy has no idea that I have set this up, so please do not disclose anything to him.


Please help , if you can… even a little bit goes a long way .

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