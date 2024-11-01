Support the Tomlinson's Ovarian Cancer Battle

Goal:
Trust in the Lord with all your heart, and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways acknowledge Him, He shall direct your paths. Proverbs 3:5-6
Barbara was diagnosed with stage IV ovarian cancer and has been battling fighting this disease off and on for over 5 years. There are some promising integrative options that may help, but the cost is high and not covered by insurance. These treatments will require both ambulatory travel and home health care costs.
Barbara and David met later in life, have been together for 17 years, and planned to retire in a warmer climate where they recently built a cabin. The cancer returned when they were in the process of moving and she has been hospitalized and/or on home health for over 5 months due to a malignant bowel obstruction. She is a fighter and has already overcome several obstacles including a bowel perforation and sepsis.
Her oncology team recently advised there is nothing further medically they can do for her. Her husband David chartered a flight to Nevada to obtain a second opinion and to be with family where they can receive the support they need. There is hope for a procedure by the medical doctors to alleviate the discomforts associated with the blockage, as well as several integrative therapies to eradicate this disease.
Barbara has been so strong with a positive outlook throughout this ordeal. She has a deep faith in God and believes He can provide miracles to heal her so she can use her experience to help others win their battles. Let’s rally behind Barbara and her family and show them unwavering strength and support. Thank you in advance for your kindness and generosity!
January 9th, 2025
January 4th, 2025
Barbara moved into Nathan Adelson hospice last night. Her new room and surroundings are nice. She has a view of the mountains and the care at this facility is top notch. She is receiving palliative care and is very comfortable.
January 4th, 2025
Barbara received the cutest gift in the mail from our cousins Avenlea and Cadia Johnson. Avenlea crocheted a little red cardinal and Barbara named him "Bud". Bud is keeping her company. It brought a big smile.
January 3rd, 2025
Barbara is still in the hospital and her pain has increased. We are working with the case manager to release her from the hospital to palliative care either at home or at Nathan Adelson. Barbara's cancer is especially difficult because of the complete bowel blockage it caused and inability to eat or drink at all. We are doing everything we can to help her fight this and choose the best direction forward for her. She is on a higher dose of pain medicine and in between doses we are still able to talk with her and we make the most of these precious moments. Her husband has been an absolute angel and has been by her side everyday. God and love will get us through this. Barbara is so thankful and overwhelmed by the outpouring of support everyone has shown her through these dark days. God bless you all and have a happy and blessed New Year.
December 26th, 2024
Merry Christmas! Barbara spent Christmas in the hospital surrounded by family and friends. Her days have been up and down spent balancing fluid levels and pain medications. In our research for alternative treatments we discovered a new procedure called Histotripsy. We are looking into this further at the El Cajon abdominal cancer center in California to see if she may be a candidate.
December 14th, 2024
Barb is still in the hospital and working toward a pain management protocol that would work at home. She also received a hopeful new protocol from the natureapathic Dr that she wants to start once she gets released from the hospital. We have been researching castor oil packs as well. She continues to use her Doterra oils, particularly frankincense. Her nephew Steve returned home from college and went directly to the hospital to see his Aunt. We put a small Christmas tree and manger in her hospital room. She still craves tonic water. She sends love to all and asks for continued prayers. God is good.
December 8th, 2024
Barbara has been in the hospital now for a week. They are managing the level of fluids and working to get her palliative care at home so that we can track her labs and potassium/sodium electrolyte levels daily. We are hopeful to be able to use Elaine Wynn Palliative Health. Once she gets released we will continue the natureapathic healing through Renaissance Health at home.
December 2nd, 2024
Barbara has been in the hospital again for low potassium levels. She is stable now and coming home today. We will be managing the labs along withTPN and potassium infusions through the Kidney Specialists of Southern Nevada going forward so hopefully this will help to avoid going to the hospital. Attached is a photo from her hospital room which only has one small window and not a lot of light coming in. There was a time during the day when the sun shone in so bright and a beautiful reminder that God is with us. In this Holy season we continue to pray for a miracle. Barbara really appreciates all the support and prayers through this tough time.
November 27th, 2024
Barbara came home from the hospital and is so happy to be back with the family. Her nephew Steve is home for Thanksgiving and cousin Nancy is here as well. She is now on 14 hr TPN with a higher dose of potassium. She craves tonic water and is on a low dose of meds to help with the bowel blockage. She is still on high dose Vitamin C infusions and mistletoe. She is thankful for all the support and well wishes. Happy Thanksgiving to all.
November 22nd, 2024
Barb is back in the hospital in ICU. Her potassium levels got very low and they are working on giving her fluids to get them back up and stable. She is doing remarkably well given all she has been through. We hope she will get back home before Thanksgiving and the doctors will have to address this with the home health company. She craves tonic water which is interesting! We all miss her at home especially the four legged family members!
November 18th, 2024
This weekend Barbara supervised the cooking of her homemade spaghetti sauce for a family dinner! David's sister and Mom were in town from Cheyenne to visit her. Her brother-in-law and daughter were also over to spend time with Barb. The dinner was delicious and enjoyed by all.
The power of having family around has been helping Barbara heal. We continue to pray and humbly ask our Lord for divine intervention to remove every cancer cell from her body and restore her to health. We are all facing each day with hope and resilience and continue to navigate the medical complexity of this disease. We pray for new therapies to help all cancer patients.
November 15th, 2024
Barb started her integrative oncology treatment yesterday at Renaissance Health Center in Las Vegas. She is currently taking Helleborus Comp. B mistletoe and high dose intravenous vitamin C. Vitamin C has shown apoptosis in cancer cells. Barbara remains steadfast in this fight and determined to heal. The support, prayers and words of encouragement mean more than you know!
November 11th, 2024
Barbara and her buddy Bailey watching football!
November 10th, 2024
Barbara is home and out of the hospital! She is settling into her sister's home and getting used to a new routine. The NG tube has been removed which is a relief for her nasal passageway but now she is kecking which makes it difficult to sleep and get rest. She remains on TPN (IV nutrition).
We are happy to have her home and will take one day at a time.
November 10th, 2024
Barbara will transition from hospital to home today. She cannot wait! In order for this to be a smooth transition we have carefully planned and prepared all her needs, including a hospital bed. This move requires home health care and a lot of equipment. Currently David, her sister and cousin Nancy will take care of her alongside her medical team. She will continue to receive TPN (IV nutrition) and fluids and will start integrative oncology treatment at Renaissance soon. We were able to borrow a wheelchair from our friend Tammy and continue to receive an outpouring of support from all our family and friends. The support has really lifted Barbara's spirits and has alleviated some of the financial burden. Her husband David has been by her side throughout this ordeal and they are both examples of love, courage and most of all FAITH. Thank you all again for your prayers, kindness and generosity. May God bless you all!
November 5th, 2024
Yesterday was Barbara's birthday!
Her nephew Stephen and cousin Nancy came to visit last night to help celebrate Barbara's special day. Stephen calls her Aunt B and so she has become known as Bee to many of us.
She is our "Queen Bee" and we are hopeful she will be discharged from the hospital this week and start receiving care at her sister Carol's home.
Barbara has read all the notes and prayers sent through this platform; they really mean the world to her!
She is very grateful for all of your love and generosity.
November 4th, 2024
Barbara had a surprise visit from Tony Lei! Tony was in for the funeral of Hillel Ofek, the father of our dear friends Tammy and Sharon. It was so kind of Tony to stop by the hospital to visit Barb before heading to the airport to fly home. Barbara continues to be in good spirits and positive and is so grateful for everyone's support.
