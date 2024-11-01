Support the Tomlinson's Ovarian Cancer Battle

Trust in the Lord with all your heart, and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways acknowledge Him, He shall direct your paths. Proverbs 3:5-6

Barbara was diagnosed with stage IV ovarian cancer and has been battling fighting this disease off and on for over 5 years. There are some promising integrative options that may help, but the cost is high and not covered by insurance. These treatments will require both ambulatory travel and home health care costs.

Barbara and David met later in life, have been together for 17 years, and planned to retire in a warmer climate where they recently built a cabin. The cancer returned when they were in the process of moving and she has been hospitalized and/or on home health for over 5 months due to a malignant bowel obstruction. She is a fighter and has already overcome several obstacles including a bowel perforation and sepsis.

Her oncology team recently advised there is nothing further medically they can do for her. Her husband David chartered a flight to Nevada to obtain a second opinion and to be with family where they can receive the support they need. There is hope for a procedure by the medical doctors to alleviate the discomforts associated with the blockage, as well as several integrative therapies to eradicate this disease.

Barbara has been so strong with a positive outlook throughout this ordeal. She has a deep faith in God and believes He can provide miracles to heal her so she can use her experience to help others win their battles. Let’s rally behind Barbara and her family and show them unwavering strength and support. Thank you in advance for your kindness and generosity!



