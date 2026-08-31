TomKat: Double Impact AI Film Production

We've written a script based on our story found in "TomKat: Double Impact," exploring themes that mainstream Hollywood won't touch. We're using AI software to generate the full-length film and need funds to cover the cost of the software license and to hire personnel for production and editing.





Your support will help us bring this story to screen and prove that independent creators can tell the stories that matter to them, even when traditional studios won't. Thank you for standing with us.