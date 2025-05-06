Remembering Tom DeVoe

My best friend Tom DeVoe passed away on May 3rd, 2025. His passing has left an unfillable hole in the lives of those who knew and loved him. Tom was an incredible human being, and his daughter Amber and girlfriend Tina have been left with the daunting task of cleaning out his home and disposing of his belongings. I want to help them through this difficult time.

Tom was more than just a friend; he was a brother. He had a heart of gold and always put others before himself.

As we gather to lay Tom to rest, we also remember the many memories we shared with him. We remember his quick wit, and sense of humor. We remember the countless hours we spent talking about our dreams, our fears, and our hopes. We remember the way he made us feel.

Tom's passing has left a huge hole in our lives, but his memory will live on in our hearts. We want to ensure that his legacy lives on too. We are raising funds to help Amber and Tina with the funeral arrangements and to support them as they navigate this difficult time. Any contribution, no matter how small, will help us honor Tom's memory and support those he left behind.

Please consider making a donation to this campaign in memory of Tom DeVoe. Your support will mean the world to Amber, Tina, and all of us who loved him. Together, we can make sure that Tom's memory is celebrated. Thank you for your kindness and generosity.