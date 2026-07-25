Tom Bunner Cancer Fund

In March 2026, our world was turned upside down. Our father, Tom Bunner of Selbyville, WV, was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. He is a husband to my mother, Helen Bunner now 60 years. They recently celebrated their Wedding Anniversary on March 5th. To others he is Uncle, Cousin, Grandad, Friend, but to all of us that know him, he is someone we love.

It came as a complete shock to our family, and we are still processing the weight of it—but one thing is certain: we are standing beside him every step of the way, with love, determination, and faith.

Our dad is a fighter. He’s a man of deep faith who believes wholeheartedly in God’s power to heal, and that faith is what’s carrying him—and all of us—through this incredibly difficult time. Tom loves spending time on the lake fishing, hunting, and being with family and friends—those are the moments we cherish most, and we are holding onto hope for many more days like that. If anyone can beat this, we truly believe he can. His faith never wavers. He also faithfully serves as the Superintendent of Pleasant Dale Community Church, where he has touched so many lives through his dedication and love for others.

While he respects modern medicine, he has chosen multiple options to try for his treatment—one that focuses on alternative and holistic approaches while also combining that with some of the traditional treatments. This takes careful research and time interviewing Doctors that will work together on their views and beliefs.

Unfortunately, holistic medicine and care is not covered by insurance, and the costs are significant and ongoing and even with insurance covering traditional methods it is expensive to travel to the many appointments.

We want to give Dad the best treatments we can and with this being so aggressive we are open to trying different methods and exploring all options. Financially, we have a battle ahead and that adds to the stress. We have created this page to help garner them support, love and hopefully give them some peace. So they are able to come home and not stress about the costs of appointments and co-pays, scans and more.

We are reaching out with humble hearts to ask for support—whether through donations, prayers, or simply sharing his story.

Pancreatic cancer is one of the most aggressive forms of cancer, and time is precious. We are doing everything we can to give him the best possible chance, and to honor his wishes in how he chooses to fight this battle.

If you feel led to give, no amount is too small, and every bit truly helps. If you’re unable to donate, we ask that you please keep him in your prayers and share this message with others.