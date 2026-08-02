Tomasi Family Home Fire Recovery

The Tomasi family lost everything, including their pets, in a house fire. With two teenage children, they're starting from nothing and need help with the basics to rebuild.





The funds will help cover clothes, shoes, kitchen needs, personal hygiene products, and everything needed to live daily life. Right now, they're focused on getting back to a place where they can meet their everyday needs.





Your support would mean so much to this family as they work to recover from this loss. Thank you for standing with them.