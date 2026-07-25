Tolve Family Fire Recovery Fund

The person who's always first in line to help everyone else now needs our help...





Rachel always talks about the power of giving -- how the more you give, the more it will come back to you. She's about to prove her own words true!





On the evening of April 29, Rachel, Tommy, Sophia, and Julia experienced an absolute nightmare when their Staten Island home quietly caught on fire. Thankfully, a neighbor rushed over to alert them. As Tommy ran to put the fire out, Rachel grabbed Julia and their sweet dog, Penny (Sophia was at dance practice).





It was too late, and a large portion of their home has been completely destroyed. Instead of putting their children to bed, and waking up to an ordinary day, the Tolves will now be displaced for months on end.





Above all, we are thankful to God that there were no injuries and everyone is alive. A fireman at the scene confirmed that had this happened just a few hours later, it is unlikely anyone would have survived. In the face of such mercy, we can be nothing but grateful.





First and foremost, please keep the Tolve family in your prayers as they navigate the complexities of both relocating and rebuilding. Second, if you can donate, even a small amount, it would be greatly appreciated! Funds will go toward immediate temporary housing and expenses, along with replacing essentials like clothes, food, and toiletries.





If you cannot give at this time, please consider sharing this campaign. Truly, any little bit helps, and we are so grateful for the outpouring of love, prayers, and generosity.





God bless you,

Stefanie, Samantha, and Sara