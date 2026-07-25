Tokyo Bound for Brave Kids is more than a marathon campaign—it’s a promise. A promise to show up, to run with purpose, and to honor the courage of the children at Solaputi Kids’ Camp.

As I prepare for the Tokyo Marathon 2027, I’m dedicating every mile to kids who face challenges far greater than anything on the race course. Solaputi Kids’ Camp gives these children a chance to experience joy, adventure, and connection in a place built just for them. Their bravery inspires me daily, and this campaign is my way of giving back.

My goal is to raise funds that directly support camp programs, medical staffing, adaptive equipment, and the ability to welcome more families each year. With your help, we can make sure every child who wants to experience camp has the chance to do so.

Together, we’re building something bigger than a finish line. We’re building hope. We’re building courage. We’re Tokyo Bound—for Brave Kids.