"Together We Rise: A Fund to Rebuild Our Future.

I never thought I’d be in this position, but life has thrown me some tough challenges lately. My car broke down unexpectedly, and right after that, I was laid off from my job. With no steady income, I’ve fallen behind on all my bills and it’s been incredibly stressful trying to keep up. I’m doing everything I can to stay afloat for myself and my two kids, but it feels like I’m drowning and I don’t know where else to turn.





The funds raised here will go directly toward fixing my car, catching up on overdue bills, and covering gas money so I can get to job interviews and take care of my family. Having reliable transportation is essential for me to find work and provide for my kids, and every bit of support will help me get back on my feet.





I’m a very proud person and asking for help isn’t easy. I don’t like handouts, but I’m overwhelmed and need a lifeline right now. Thank you for considering my fundraiser and for any support you can offer. Your kindness means the world to me and my family.