Together We Can Save More Strays 🐈

Every day, abandoned and injured cats fight to survive without food, shelter, or medical care. Some are suffering from infections, wounds, parasites, or illness, and many would not make it without help.





I rescue stray cats whenever I can, providing food, temporary shelter, and urgent veterinary treatment. Every donation, no matter the size, goes toward giving these cats a chance at a healthier and safer life. Your support helps cover veterinary bills, medications, food, transport, and other rescue essentials.





Even if you can’t donate, sharing this fundraiser with others can make a real difference. Together, we can give abandoned cats the care, compassion, and hope they deserve.





Thank you for standing with these innocent animals and helping turn kindness into action. Every contribution helps save lives and gives another stray cat the opportunity to recover, heal, and find a brighter future.



