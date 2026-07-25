Together, we, can make my education possible👏

my names are Oscar kipruto , and I am reaching out with hope and humility to ask for your support in continuing my education.Without assistance, I may be forced to delay or even stop my education. This would make it much harder for me to achieve my goals and create a better life Your donation, no matter how small, will go directly toward my tuition, learning materials, and other school-related costs. Every contribution brings me one step closer to completing my education and pursuing my dreams.al to me.If you are unable to donate, sharing my fundraiser with others would also mean a great deal to me.





Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for considering supporting my education. Your kindness and generosity can make a lasting difference in my life.



