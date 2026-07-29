Together Toward Jesus

We’re not building a platform. We’re building unity around Jesus.





“A Jesus Follower’s Podcast” exists to create a better way forward in the Church — one where we stop dismissing important disagreements as “non-essential” or “majoring in the minors,” and instead learn to hold truth with both conviction and charity. Every episode helps believers think more clearly, love more deeply, and move closer to real agreement about Jesus instead of settling for superficial unity or endless fighting.





We’d be deeply grateful if you’d support us in any of these ways:

Listening and sharing the episodes Praying for the ministry Buying us a coffee or giving a one-time gift Joining us as a regular supporter





Your support — whether prayer, encouragement, or financial — helps us keep producing honest, thoughtful conversations Tuesday through Friday at 8 AM EDT / 5 AM PDT. It covers equipment, editing, hosting, and the many unseen hours required to do this work with excellence and integrity.





If you believe the Church needs more light and less division… If you’ve ever felt dismissed for caring deeply about what Scripture says… If you long to see believers drawn closer to Jesus and to one another in truth and love…





Would you prayerfully consider standing with us?





Thank you for being part of the effort to grow our unity in Jesus.

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