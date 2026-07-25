Together for Rhodes: Helping Refugees Rebuild Thei

Every day, refugees and asylum seekers arrive on the island of Rhodes seeking safety after fleeing war, violence, and persecution. Many arrive with little more than the clothes they are wearing and urgently need basic necessities to begin rebuilding their lives.

This fundraiser is dedicated to providing humanitarian support for refugees and asylum seekers on Rhodes, Greece. Your generosity will help ensure that vulnerable families, children, and individuals receive the care and assistance they need during this difficult time.

Your donation can help provide:

🍽️ Nutritious food and clean drinking water 🏥 Essential medical care and health services 📚 Education and school supplies for children ⚖️ Legal assistance for asylum and protection processes 🏠 Safe temporary housing and emergency shelter

Every contribution, no matter the amount, brings comfort, dignity, and hope to people facing extraordinary challenges.

If you are unable to donate today, you can still make a difference by sharing this fundraiser with your friends, family, and community.

Together, we can help ensure that those seeking safety are met with compassion, support, and the opportunity for a brighter future.

Thank you for your kindness and generosity.