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Together for My Mother’s Cancer Recovery

GoalAED 15,000 AED
RaisedAED 0 AED

Fundraiser created byAli Usman

Together for My Mother’s Cancer Recovery

Beloved friends, family, and community,

I am reaching out to you today with a heavy heart, but also with immense hope. Recently, our family received the devastating news that my dear mother has been diagnosed with cancer.

Anyone who knows my mother knows she is a pillar of strength, kindness, and selflessness. She has spent her entire life pouring love into her family and community. Now, she is facing the biggest fight of her life, and she needs our support more than ever.

The Challenge We Are Facing

Her medical team has put together a rigorous treatment plan, including specialized medical procedures, treatments, and long-term medication. While we are doing everything humanly possible to support her emotionally and physically, the financial reality of cancer treatment is overwhelming.

As a small business owner, I am working around the clock to keep things moving, but the skyrocketing costs of specialized care, hospital fees, and daily life-saving medications are rapidly exceeding what we can manage on our own.

How Your Support Will Help

We have set up this GiveSendGo campaign to ensure that financial stress never stands in the way of her getting the best possible care. Every single dollar raised through this page will go directly toward:

 Advanced medical treatments and specialized oncology care

 Necessary procedures, scans, and hospital fees

 Post-treatment medications and rehabilitation support

 Easing the daily financial burden on our family so we can focus entirely on her recovery

How You Can Stand With Us

We understand that not everyone is in a position to contribute financially, and that is completely okay. You can still make a massive difference in her journey:

1. Donate: If you are able to give, no amount is too small. Every contribution brings us one step closer to her healing.

2. Pray: We firmly believe in the power of prayer. Please keep my mother in your daily thoughts and prayers for strength and a full recovery.

3. Share: Please share this link with your own network, friends, and family. Getting the word out means the world to us.

Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your incredible kindness, your generosity, and for standing by our side during this difficult chapter. We will keep you updated on her progress right here.

With deep gratitude,


Ali Usman

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