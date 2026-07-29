Together for Jaxom

Most of you know Jaxom. He shows up, he works hard, and he’s always willing to lend a hand. Outside of work, he’s a devoted husband and father to five kids who need him healthy and home.

This is Jaxom’s second battle with cancer. He has fought this before and he is fighting again. As treatment begins, the medical bills and everyday living expenses are adding up fast, and we want to make sure he isn’t carrying that weight alone.

Any amount helps. Whether it covers a tank of gas or a grocery run, it makes a real difference for Jaxom and his family.

Please donate and share. Let’s show him he’s got a whole team behind him.