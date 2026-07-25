You gotta be kidneying me

Just a few weeks ago, Todd was admitted to the ER with end-stage renal failure—a life-altering diagnosis that no one should have to face. But here we are, in need of help and pulling together as a community.

Imagine losing your ability to work because the fatigue from medical treatments is just too much. And now, with dialysis three days a week—driving two hours each way for treatment—every day seems like a battle against time itself followed by extreme fatigue after each of these treatments.

Todd is being put on a transplant list and fighting every moment to stay alive until he gets the help he needs.

Every dollar counts and will make a difference for Todd as he navigates these tough times. It’s not about the money—it’s about love, kindness, and community. So here's our call-to-action: Let's rally together to help ease some of the financial burdens that come with critical illnesses so people like Todd can focus on what really matters—getting better! 💪🙏

Thank you from the bottom of our hearts—your support is more than financial; it's a lifeline thrown across the hardest moments life throws at us. Let's make Todd's fight easier, one step at a time.