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Todd Zier - Devastating Diagnosis

Goal$10,000 USD
Raised$330 USD

Fundraiser created byCharm Minton

Fundraiser funds will be received by Risen Ink

Todd Zier - Devastating Diagnosis

Support Todd & June


“God is our refuge and strength, an ever-present help in trouble.”Psalm 46:1


Last week, Todd’s life changed in an instant. After experiencing a seizure, he was rushed to the hospital, where he continued to have more seizures while the doctors began diagnosing. After three weeks of ct's, mri's,a spinal tap,and a biopbsy, the doctors diagnosed him with a high-grade glioma, an aggressive, fast-growing type of brain cancer.


A high-grade glioma grows and spreads quickly within the brain, often requiring urgent treatment such as surgery, radiation, and chemotherapy. The road ahead will be physically, emotionally, and financially challenging, and time is critical as his medical team begins fighting this devastating disease.


Not long before Todd’s diagnosis, his wife, June, became unemployed, resulting in the loss of their health insurance. Todd is self-employed and has faithfully operated his own shop for years, but because of his diagnosis and treatment, he is unable to work.


As they face countless medical appointments, tests, treatments, and an uncertain future, they are also facing the overwhelming burden of lost income and mounting medical expenses.


If you are able, please consider donating to help ease the financial strain so Todd and June can focus on what matters most—Todd’s treatment, his comfort, and the precious time they have together.


If you’re unable to give financially, your prayers, words of encouragement, and sharing this fundraiser are equally meaningful. Every act of kindness is a reminder that they are not walking this journey alone.


“Carry each other’s burdens, and in this way you will fulfill the law of Christ.”Galatians 6:2


Thank you for surrounding Todd and June with love, hope, and support during one of the most difficult seasons of their lives.

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