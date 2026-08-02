Todd Stewart Memorial Fund

Dear Family, Friends and all those reading this,





This campaign is being established for Todd Stewart, who was taken from us by a senseless act on August 8th, 2026 in Martinez, CA in front of his home. Todd was a very loving, kind and helpful man, on many levels, not only in his family life, but also in the church and within his community. He recently retired as an engineer and leaves behind a loving wife and two wonderful children.





In a time of such horrific grief and shock, there isn't much one can do except pray for Todd, pray for the family and offer them support in whichever way possible. Those who can donate monetarily, please do. While those who find themselves unable to contribute even $20, prayers are always free!!! All of the proceeds will go directly to the family for needed expenses as they cope with their loss and prepare for the next chapter in their life. God bless you and everyone on Earth during these challenging times!





The following link can explain the horrific murder of Todd Stewart, along with pertinent information better than we can in a write up. The suspect has been caught, arrested and named as Marcos Iriarte-Valdez of Matrinez, CA.

https://www.nbcbayarea.com/news/local/man-arrested-stabbing-martinez/4125589/





Rest in Peace, Todd!

Memory Eternal!