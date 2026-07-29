Today I choose to LoVe Diane Broude

🌟 Today, I Choose to L○Ve— Diane & Elvis 🌟





Salutations— Today, I choose to L○Ve...





This page is for Diane—a kind and resilient woman—and her companion, Elvis.





Diane has been staying at an extended stay for over 6+ months, working to maintain a place of safety while navigating difficult circumstances that have made stable housing hard to sustain.

Despite this, she continues forward with quiet strength, dignity, and faith.





💵 Current Reality (Clear & Honest)





Daily cost: ~$70/day (room + pet + basic fees)

If payments fall behind:

⚠️ +$15/day late fees can build until caught up

This creates a cycle that becomes increasingly difficult to overcome.





🐾 Current Needs (Simple & Direct)





Diane has shared:

❌ She does not need food for herself at this time

✅ She does need help with:





Wet cat food (not pâté)

Cat litter (40 lb lasts ~3+ weeks)









🤝 Purpose of This Page





This is not only about meeting a need—

it is about sharing the burden, so she does not have to carry it alone.





Support goes toward:

🏠 Maintaining safe shelter

🐾 Keeping Elvis with her

📉 Reducing the pressure of late fees

🧱 Creating a small path toward stability

A portion may also be set aside carefully to build a small reserve for stability over time.





🎥 Transparency & Updates





Diane has reviewed and approved what is being shared.





She has given consent (including video) and has blessed the use of her photos.





Updates will be shared so you can clearly see where support is going:





📺 YouTube:

Agape Support — Diane & Elvis the Cat Updates

@Agape-Drifter









⚖️ Transparency with Support

In the spirit of honesty and clarity:





Contributions are personal gifts, not tax-deductible donations.





This is not a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit

No goods or services are given in exchange

Most who choose to give do so from the heart—

not for a tax benefit, but to help carry a real burden.





🕊 If You Feel Led

Giving is completely optional.





Your presence, your prayers, and simply sharing this page

are equally valued.





If this moves your heart, you are welcome to give.





If not, simply hold Diane in kindness.









🌿 Closing





I was reminded recently:





Love is not only something we feel—

it is something we choose, especially when someone is in need.

&

True Abundance is not how much one has, but how much one can give without loosing oneself.





Thank you for taking a moment to see her.





— With presence and sincerity





Nathan Halicki (IAMISREAL)





G○D IS⁰ REAL

&

G○D IS⁰ GooD





Walmart Wish List:

(Toward feeding Elvis the cat and simple monthly needs.)





https://www.walmart.com/lists/shared/WL/880d9442-bf13-4e99-8007-7c23a6ecce21









FaceBook:

https://www.facebook.com/share/p/1AD7d3TMfU/