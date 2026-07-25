Toby the Chihuahua puppy hospitalized

Our beloved puppy Toby the Chihuahua has been hospitalized. We are raising $8000 for him. Thank you for your care and donations. He’s the best Chihuahua in the whole world unlike most other chihuahua’s who bark and growl at humans he runs up to any human he meets and starts jumping on them with pure love he loves being held by us petted cuddling in our laps and so much more he’s genuinely the sweetest chihuahua ever and we could not fathom not being able to get him the care he needs just because we are short on change so that is why we are asking anyone who reads this and loves dogs please donate to us so we meet our 8000 dollar goal of getting him the care he needs