To stop animal welfare department killing my dog

While on the June 15th animal welfare department came and serve me a search warrant to take my dogs for me without any prior knowledge of what their accusing my dogs they are accusing them of biting people running at large free at all times they didn't show me no evidence of the bite this is their word against mine they're trying to take my best friend my only companion the only I that doesn't judge me I don't have nobody else I'm divorced I only have my two dogs. I live by myself they're all I have they're my only companionship I have nobody I can talk to I need to try to do something to help them I can't afford a lawyer to fight for them so I'm trying this to see if I can raise some money for a lawyer they want to kill my best friend and I can't do anything about it so I'm asking for some help to get my bestie's out of the dog pound anything helps and anything is much appreciated thank you for your help