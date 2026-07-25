GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

To start my life over again

GoalFt 10,000,000 HUF
RaisedFt 0 HUF

Fundraiser created byGyörgye Patrik

To start my life over again

Hello to everyone who clicked on this collection. <3


I am Miklós Patrik Györgye, 27 years old, I live in Bács-kiskun county, I am single.


Well, the goal of the collection is to create a better standard of living and weight loss for a person who has already forgotten how to live and have lost both his will to live...


It all started when the Covid-19 virus arrived, I, as an overweight person, was still 130-140 kg at the time, I worked as a cook and lost my job, I didn't work for 2 years, I was still at home with my parents, luckily they were able to support me.. :( Well, I gained a lot of weight during this period. I could say that my life was too easy. I was inside all day and ate and drank. Sometimes I partied, I went out for a walk but that didn't help much.. In the years that followed, I worked until 2023-25 ​​but I couldn't stop the weight gain.. This is where the swelling in my legs first appeared but it was even less swollen. By 2025, my legs were like the one in the picture I uploaded.. The doctor put me on diuretics but the swelling 0-24, 2 years ago I couldn't put on my favorite shoes, I can't wear shorts because my legs are disgusting. This swelling is the main thing that ruins my life... now I'm at least 200kg, and even everyday things are very difficult, even simple and important things that I wouldn't mention now because I wouldn't be able to express myself in nice words... Every day I just cry, depress... I have a death wish every day. Sometimes a video or a person boosts my self-confidence and gives me strength, but it quickly fades... I've honestly lost hope, and I'm afraid I'll die very early because of it.. Watching financially independent people every day who look good, were born with good genetics. Typical envy, sadness, and grief fills me every single day... That's why I'm asking for help from the world. I've never done it before, but I don't think I can even go to work anymore, because I do physical work, and on top of that, the The tropical heat that we have now is making me even more exhausted and my heart is breaking.. I work in a factory by the way, in 3 shifts because my legs have not been able to handle the kitchen job for years. but here too I earn 350 thousand forints, of which 160 thousand forints is just for my rent and bills, so I live from month to month, an unexpected expense ruins everything and puts me in debt, I've been doing this for 2 years. I live alone, I rely on myself, and my salary is not enough for a month.. my car should be inspected and repaired at the beginning of September because it's slowly falling apart, about 200 thousand forints, so I'm asking for a loan so I can go to work. I don't want anyone in my life, not even my worst enemies :( I don't want to beg anyone, I just wrote my life down. It's everyone's own business whether they can donate to people like me or not.! <3 I wish everyone a perfect happy life <3

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $1,200 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $340 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,775 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Business
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,448 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

SUPPORT INDEPENDENT MEDIA! If you appreciate our independent media effort, please support us to fight censorship! We are being silenced in every front...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

Memorial
Help my mom
Raised: $1,365 USD
Goal: $100,000 USD
Help my mom

Update: Unfortunately my dad passed yesterday morning. My mom could really use all the support while we navigate this new part of our lives. We...

Loading...

Family
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!
Raised: $110 USD
Goal: $500 USD
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!

I’m asking for community support. Many of you know my son Blais died in a motorcycle accident just over a year ago on September 30, 2023 I went into a...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve