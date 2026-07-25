To start my life over again

Hello to everyone who clicked on this collection. <3





I am Miklós Patrik Györgye, 27 years old, I live in Bács-kiskun county, I am single.





Well, the goal of the collection is to create a better standard of living and weight loss for a person who has already forgotten how to live and have lost both his will to live...





It all started when the Covid-19 virus arrived, I, as an overweight person, was still 130-140 kg at the time, I worked as a cook and lost my job, I didn't work for 2 years, I was still at home with my parents, luckily they were able to support me.. :( Well, I gained a lot of weight during this period. I could say that my life was too easy. I was inside all day and ate and drank. Sometimes I partied, I went out for a walk but that didn't help much.. In the years that followed, I worked until 2023-25 ​​but I couldn't stop the weight gain.. This is where the swelling in my legs first appeared but it was even less swollen. By 2025, my legs were like the one in the picture I uploaded.. The doctor put me on diuretics but the swelling 0-24, 2 years ago I couldn't put on my favorite shoes, I can't wear shorts because my legs are disgusting. This swelling is the main thing that ruins my life... now I'm at least 200kg, and even everyday things are very difficult, even simple and important things that I wouldn't mention now because I wouldn't be able to express myself in nice words... Every day I just cry, depress... I have a death wish every day. Sometimes a video or a person boosts my self-confidence and gives me strength, but it quickly fades... I've honestly lost hope, and I'm afraid I'll die very early because of it.. Watching financially independent people every day who look good, were born with good genetics. Typical envy, sadness, and grief fills me every single day... That's why I'm asking for help from the world. I've never done it before, but I don't think I can even go to work anymore, because I do physical work, and on top of that, the The tropical heat that we have now is making me even more exhausted and my heart is breaking.. I work in a factory by the way, in 3 shifts because my legs have not been able to handle the kitchen job for years. but here too I earn 350 thousand forints, of which 160 thousand forints is just for my rent and bills, so I live from month to month, an unexpected expense ruins everything and puts me in debt, I've been doing this for 2 years. I live alone, I rely on myself, and my salary is not enough for a month.. my car should be inspected and repaired at the beginning of September because it's slowly falling apart, about 200 thousand forints, so I'm asking for a loan so I can go to work. I don't want anyone in my life, not even my worst enemies :( I don't want to beg anyone, I just wrote my life down. It's everyone's own business whether they can donate to people like me or not.! <3 I wish everyone a perfect happy life <3