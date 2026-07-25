To secure safe housing phone and transport needs.

Hi my name is gail and I have been undomiciled. Living in various shelters and unhoused for a few years. I have tried unsuccessfully to secure safe housing and am currently on waiting lists. I'm surrounded by unsafe conditions living in various hotels. I have reached out to various organizations of which I continue to update information with them. I have received calls pertaining to my situation and have been told I am on waiting lists. I have had to stay in motels which are exorbitanttly draining financially emotionally and many sleepless nights due to noise or traffic. It's difficult to work on my situations with these present circumstances. I'm working through traumatic situations that has severely impacted my life. It is a scary and frightening situation and am trying to repair my life so desperately. So your help will give me the security i need to file housing and rental applications that can only be done with fees that are costly, to be able to secure transportaion to get me to and from medical and housing appointments and various other commitments needed for my emotional wellbeing. Having an operable mobile phone will secure appointments calls with agencies having to reach me. This will impact my needs in a positive way achieving my needs sooner with less sleepless nights. The organization's do not assist with hotel costs and having to provide my essentials and personal needs as well as any emergency situations that may present themselves are costly.This presents a dire situation that with your help and support will help alleviate ongoing future problems.