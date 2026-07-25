To save the remaining stump and the knee from amp

Due to a medical error, I am facing the risk of a knee-level amputation. I have a nine-year-old son with whom I really want to go for walks and play soccer—things that would be impossible with an above-knee prosthesis. That is why I am forced to ask for help raising funds for a reconstructive surgery on the residual limb, to be performed by a plastic surgeon.

I am currently unemployed and living with my son on a pension of $100.

I earnestly ask for your help. The amount may not seem large, but it is very significant for me.

I wish everyone good health and the warmth of family.