To save and sterilizing street dogs

A lot of people think helping one dog “doesn’t make a difference,” but it does. One female dog and her offspring can lead to hundreds more over a few years if left unsterilized. Breaking that cycle matters.





In Egypt, many rescuers work with local groups like ESMA and independent shelters despite limited funding and resources. It’s often emotionally hard—because you can’t save them all—but every dog treated, fed, or sterilized means less suffering.





At its core, it’s not just about animals. It reflects the kind of society we want to build: one with more mercy, responsibility, and coexistence. Sometimes saving a street dog is simply choosing kindness where there’s usually neglect.