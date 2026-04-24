To raise money to help my Indonesian girlfriend.

My name is Ronald C. Buckman. I live in Washington state, USA. I was born in 1961. I want to raise money to help a Christian Indonesian woman who has the first name of Christina (b. 1954). I want to help her meet her basic needs. If, I raise enough money, I would like to pay to bring her to America, and get her a green card and possibly marry her. To those who are concerned about her honesty, her character has been verified by the leadership of the Zoom group "Persekutuan Doa Oikumene Anugrah". The meetings start on Monday through Saturday at 04:00 West Indonesian Time (WIB). That is Sunday through Friday at 21:00 UTC, and 5:00 PM Eastern Daylight Time / Atlantic Standard Time. The meeting length varies but are scheduled to last for 2 hours. The Meeting ID is 846 3237 0544. The passcode is: DOPAG . You can see a YouTube video in which I prayed to the Zoom group at the following link. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wOntIiwxViE&t=30s . It would make Christina very happy if I could be with her in person.