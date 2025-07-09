To raise $6,000 for a safe new home, you need funds for a security deposit, first month's rent, and professional movers to escape unsafe living conditions with severe water leaks, electrical hazards, and a collapsed ceiling.The Story of My Unsafe HomeLeaking and Falling Ceilings: Water leaked for eight months from a broken pipe until the bathroom ceiling collapsed at night in June 2026.Flooding and Broken AC: A hole in the outside wall by the AC unit causes indoor flooding every time it rains, which management tried to cover with tape.Dangerous Electrical Issues: Multiple dead outlets force the use of dangerous extension cords across rooms for basic power.Canceled Repairs: City code enforcement forced temporary fixes, but the property manager canceled the remaining work orders and left the apartment damaged.Why I Need to MoveHealth and Safety: Living without heat in the winter, with open windows, mold risks, and electrical fire hazards, harms my health conditions and mental well-being.New Start: I need a secure, clean apartment where the plumbing and roof work correctly so I can live in peace.How the Funds Will Be Used$2,000: Apartment security deposit and application fees.$2,500: First and last month's rent.$1,500: Professional moving truck and labor costs.