To Put My Brother To Rest! 🙏 Please!

Hi My Name Is HASE SALI I am making this fundraiser. To ask people for help as embarrassing as it is I do not have as much family or support! I’m asking for everyone to at least acknowledge and also pray! For family, peace through this tragedy! That was unexpected! I am originally from Bosnia and Herzegovina! 🇧🇦 I came to America in 92 when I was just four years old so did my brother! I call him my brother, but he’s really my cousin! We came to America when the war happened as refugees I was actually sponsored by the Kennedy family! Very good, good family, but I have lost contact with them! I remember when my cousin/brother!! was abandoned by his mother. My relative was nine years old when she left him and went back to Bosnia because she left her kids there! Other kids there! She promised him to come back. She just wanted to visit wind up is she never came back my brother never met his biological father. Neither did he ever have a father. He had an older brother that didn’t get along with him, but he ended up going to Germany and he ended up passing away as well. Long story short she abandoned him to me and my family ever since then I have never left his side. He stood by my side, majority of my life. he has three kids, two daughters and one son recently and the only time in life he separated from me for 2 1/2 years within that 2 1/2 years the female that was with him girlfriend/wife cheated on him. They ended up having domestic violence were police was involved. CPS took the kids. She ended up leaving him. She ended up getting her kids back, but my brother became extremely depressed over his kids and wife sadly but true out of depression. He went on drugs!! someone had sold him fentanyl!! 😭😭🙏🏼🙏🏼💔💔💔 he was only 34 years old when he died he was young barely started his life two days prior to his death. He spoke to me, and I told him come to me to San Diego brother. I WILL HELP!! YOU GET ON YOUR FEET TOO GET A JOB A CAR AND ALSO GET OFF OF DRUGS! He was so happy and wanting to come to me to San Diego California Imperial Beach to be exact! About six days later and also before that he told me he felt like he was in a black hole a black circle, and he can’t get out. He felt like he was in a black hole and he can’t escape true story he told me before he passed and also sent me Jesus quotes which kind close my mind thinking about it but anyways a week later I noticed I haven’t got a call from him I get a call from the corner office in Modesto, California, and get a call from a friend that he passed away. I’m asking everyone to find it in their heart. This man, cousin brother of mine was the type of person take his shirt off his back and give it to you the type of person to not just split a piece of bread, but give you the whole bread to eat. If you didn’t have no food he had mistakes, but he had a heart of gold asking everyone for help to bury him as he wishes to be buried for him to have a normal funeral for his kids to attend if you can find it in your heart, please anything can help. He never had family beside me and me myself as a father I do not have much. I’m crying out for everyone. If you could please help me bury my brother God bless you all and thank you. Everything in this message is nothing but the truth God sees it all. I have nothing to lie. Nothing to hide. You could call the funeral home yourself. It’s in Modesto, California. The corner Office my brother’s name was. DZEMAL FERHATOVIC DATE OF BIRTH WAS. 09/20/1991. He is there and he has been dead since July 20Th. I don’t know what to do. His body is to sit there please no one deserves this. No one does please brothers and sisters. If you can find it in your help help me bury him.! thank you. I love you all and God bless you all sincerely for my family to yours…… HASE SALI…..