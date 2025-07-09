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To our valued clients, partners, and friends

Goal$10,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byMuhammad Moin ud Din Khan

Fundraiser funds will be received by Muhammad Moin ud Din Khan

To our valued clients, partners, and friends

For years, MR Digital Services LLC has been proud to serve the Kalispell community, providing essential digital solutions that help local businesses connect, grow, and thrive. We believe in the power of a strong local economy and the importance of having reliable technology partners right here in Montana.

However, I am writing to you today with a heavy heart to share a difficult truth. Like many businesses, we have been significantly impacted by a recent and unforeseen decline in revenue. Economic pressures have caused many of our clients to pause projects, leading to a financial gap that threatens the stability of our operations.

We are reaching out to our community—the people who have built this business with us—to ask for your help. We are launching a $10,000 fundraising appeal to bridge this gap. This funding is not for expansion or profit; it is for survival. Specifically, these funds will allow us to:

  1. Maintain core operations: Ensuring we can keep the lights on and meet our immediate financial obligations.
  2. Retain our skilled team: Protecting the jobs of the local professionals who power MR Digital Services.
  3. Invest in stabilization: Allowing us the breathing room to implement new strategies and weather this economic storm.

We are not asking for a handout; we are asking for a partnership. Without this support, the services you have come to rely on may be severely diminished.

We appreciate you taking the time to read this and ask that you consider making a contribution. Every dollar counts, and every share of this appeal helps. If you have questions or would prefer to discuss ways to assist, please do not hesitate to reach out directly. Thank you for being a part of our journey. We are confident that with your help, we will emerge from this stronger than ever.

Sincerely,

The Team at MR Digital Services LLC

Kalispell, Montana


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