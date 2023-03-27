To obey is greater than sacrifice

God is calling my family and I to Tuscany to start a business and minister to people through the business. Getting a Visa, buying a home and staring a business will need money to get this vision off the ground.





I believe those who are called to bless us with money in this calling will themselves be blessed beyond what is thought to be possible. Our ministry is built on faith and it is the faithful giving from others that will seed our vision and send us out to minister to the lost and broken hearted in Italy.





Thank you for your support and may God bless you!