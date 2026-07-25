To help our family get back on our feet

Due to our current situation for the last six months we have been doing our best to get back on our feet. My husband has lost a couple of jobs due to his semi breaking down. Recently my husband was at orientation for a new job when he ended up hurting his leg which lead to him going to the hospital and sadly loosing his new job once agin. Which has left us behind on all our bills rent,electricity,water,phone and even groceries. And is now starting a new job his semi truck is still needs repairs so he can provide for his family. The water pump is bad his ac went out and there is a bad exhaust leak we have been trying to fix due to making Jason sick. I am very scared ever time he drives his semi worried the water pump will end up going out, getting sick from the heat and exhaust. My husband is our main bread winner due to me and our son having disabilities. Please we ask you for help to get back on our feet.

luke:6-38. Says. Give,and it shall be given unto you;good measure,pressed down,and shaken together,and running over,shall men give into your bosom. For with the same measure that ye mete withal it shall be measured to you agin.

Thank you and may God Bless You All in Jesus Name Amen.