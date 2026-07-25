To help my grandma

My grandma is 55 years old and she’s going through breast cancer and she needs a surgery soon as possible and there’s asking her for 10k and and additional 4k for all her medical and pass due care and I’ll rlly like to help her I’m wining a week 560$ at my job and I still need to pay rent and bills and I don’t know any other way to ask for help, so please if yall can help that would be great and if yall do thank you guys so much, god would bless everyone for helping.