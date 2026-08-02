To Help my Family and I raise money to pay bills

Hello everyone,

I want to start by saying thank you for taking the time to even reach this part of my message. ❤️

I’m reaching out to ask if anyone can find it in their heart to donate $1, or whatever you can comfortably spare, to help my family through a difficult time.

Right now, I’m trying to catch up on a late mortgage payment and other bills that are past due, purchase the school supplies my two grandsons will need for the upcoming 2026–2027 school year, and get my Chevy Traverse repaired. I believe I may have a loose engine mount, and I’m hoping to get my vehicle fixed so that when I return to work in August, I won’t have to worry about missing work because of car problems.

I truly appreciate each and every person who takes the time to read this, share it, donate, or simply keep my family in their thoughts. Every dollar helps, no matter how small. 🙏🏽

Thank you so much to everyone who has already given. And thank you to those who wanted to help but simply couldn’t. There is absolutely no judgment—your kindness and support mean more than you know.

May you all have an amazing day, stay safe, and God bless you and your families. ❤️🙏🏽



